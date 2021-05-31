The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.50 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD opened at $43.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSOD. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,224. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.