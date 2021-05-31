Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SID stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

