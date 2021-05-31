Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.53 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $3,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $157.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average is $151.90. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.16 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

