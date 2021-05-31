Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 3,070 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,230,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE:DELL opened at $98.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.