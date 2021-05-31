Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 5,350 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 73.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,079 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NVTA opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.