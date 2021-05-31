Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $12,059,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,779,015.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock worth $311,254,066.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Snowflake stock opened at $238.03 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.59 and a 200-day moving average of $267.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

