Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

NYSE VMI opened at $248.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.25. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

