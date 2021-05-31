Sigma Planning Corp Sells 661 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $126.30. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

