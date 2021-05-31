Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 29.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $192.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average of $184.02. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares in the company, valued at $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,137 shares of company stock worth $3,379,567. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

