Sigma Planning Corp Sells 826 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL opened at $157.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $96.16 and a one year high of $178.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

