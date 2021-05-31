Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $188.34 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $115.62 and a 12-month high of $189.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.42.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.