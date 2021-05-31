Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.35.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

