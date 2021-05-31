The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Owens & Minor worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

