Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 55,685 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,685 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 19,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold a total of 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

