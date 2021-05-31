Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $68.47 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

