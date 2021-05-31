Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.36 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $80.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

