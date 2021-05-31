GFS Advisors LLC Sells 4,932 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 42,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 190,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.