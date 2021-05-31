ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in ING Groep by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in ING Groep by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 224,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.