Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $246,000 Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.