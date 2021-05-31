Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Sells $1,114,965.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,037,595.00.

ADI opened at $164.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $165.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

