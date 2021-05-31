Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,208,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ferrari by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ferrari by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ferrari by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

RACE stock opened at $210.91 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.