Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,771 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

