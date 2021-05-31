Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $324.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.20 million and the lowest is $316.20 million. Monro posted sales of $247.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. Monro has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

