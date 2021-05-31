Analyzing Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Meggitt alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Meggitt and 908 Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meggitt 0 0 0 0 N/A 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

908 Devices has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.41%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Meggitt.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meggitt and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meggitt N/A N/A N/A 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meggitt and 908 Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meggitt $2.16 billion 2.62 -$403.43 million $0.42 34.52 908 Devices $26.89 million 42.77 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -33.98

908 Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meggitt. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meggitt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

908 Devices beats Meggitt on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems. The company also provides ammunition handling, thermal, weapon scoring, and weapon training systems; energy storage, power conversion and distribution, and power generation systems; ducting systems, engine composites, and flow control valves; and fire protection and controls comprising bleed air leak detection products, cables and clamps, electronic control units, fire and overheat detection products, and fire suppression products. In addition, it offers ground fuelling, and fuel systems and tanks; motion control actuators, electric motor drives, and electric motors; oxygen and specialty restraint safety systems; and accelerometers, ceramics, fluid sensors, magnetic and current sensors, position and inertial sensors, pressure sensors, speed sensors, and temperature sensors. Further, the company provides polymer seals; heat exchangers, printed circuit heat exchangers, thermal components, and thermal management systems; and live fire and virtual trainers, as well as aftermarket services. It serves aerospace, defense, and energy and equipment markets. The company was formerly known as Meggitt Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Meggitt PLC in April 1989. Meggitt PLC was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.