HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after buying an additional 169,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after buying an additional 213,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.67, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

