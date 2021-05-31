M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,302 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

