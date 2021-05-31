Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.