M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $85,485,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $209.26 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.50 and a 200 day moving average of $219.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,624 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

