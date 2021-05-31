Insider Selling: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) CEO Sells $7,916,000.00 in Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PACK opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth $6,580,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 49,236 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

