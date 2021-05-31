BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BRP Group by 110.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $24.58 on Monday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

