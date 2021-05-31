Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $491.34 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

