M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 7,152 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

