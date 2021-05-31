AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Up 96.2% in May

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get AGC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $8.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AGC has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.85.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.