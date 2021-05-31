Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 14,065 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $18,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

