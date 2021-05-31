Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Increases By 96.5%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 399,200 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the April 29th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUBSF opened at $3.80 on Monday. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

