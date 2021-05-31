Oppenheimer Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $385.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.22.

ULTA stock opened at $345.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.19. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

