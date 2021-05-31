Oppenheimer Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $385.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.22.
ULTA stock opened at $345.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.19. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72.
In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
