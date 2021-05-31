NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Up 96.6% in May

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the April 29th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,770.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NIPNF shares. Mizuho upgraded NEC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NEC stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. NEC has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

