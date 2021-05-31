Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $272.52 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.18 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

