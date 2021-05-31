Short Interest in Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Expands By 95.2%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of IHLDY stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Imperial Logistics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

