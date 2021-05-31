Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,527 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JD.com by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of JD stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.