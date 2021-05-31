Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the April 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:METX opened at $0.96 on Monday. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter valued at $122,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.