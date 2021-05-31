Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the April 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:METX opened at $0.96 on Monday. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter valued at $122,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

