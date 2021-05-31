Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax stock opened at $147.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.53. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel K. King purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,992. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,747,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

