CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on CORR. Zacks Investment Research cut CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

