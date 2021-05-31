SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SVMK by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other SVMK news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,291 shares of company stock valued at $698,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

