Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Q2 by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,478,875.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,835.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,480. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTWO opened at $94.93 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

