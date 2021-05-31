CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CURO Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,548 shares of company stock worth $1,320,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $687.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 3.01. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

