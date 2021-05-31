Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sierra Bancorp worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,829 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

