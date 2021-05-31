argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in argenx by 15.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $278.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.91. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $210.35 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.20.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.51 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

