Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 73.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $879.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

