M&T Bank Corp Purchases 103 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $508,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $690,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $7,779,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $13,800,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $170.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.79 and a 52-week high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

